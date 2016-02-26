iFly Indoor Skydiving

It’s like something out of a dream. An ability once confined to the pages of a comic book. Two thousand and sixteen years in the making and finally, humans can fly!

It’s all thanks to iFLY Indoor Skydiving – the newest attraction to hit the Gold Coast.

The state-of-the-art facility simulates a real 14,000 feet skydive, with a specially designed wind tunnel. 250 kilometre an hour winds propel daredevils in the air inside a glass cylinder. It’s the closest thing to flying without wings and it’s a completely out of this world, exhilarating experience.

Visitors can choose to enjoy a cruisy fly, or if they’re feeling really adventurous they can opt for the high-flyer package where they’re taken all the way to the top with an instructor.

It’s definitely an experience that everyone should put on their bucket list.

Introductory flights start at $99 for two flights and all the training. RACQ Members receive a 10% discount, so there’s another reason to give it a go.

 

Contact info:

iFLY Indoor Skydiving

Surfers Paradise Boulevard, Surfers Paradise

1300 366 364

ifly.com.au

 

racq.com/GreatSouthEast

Watch the story here:

