Hot spots to dine in Ipswich

If you haven’t visited Ipswich for a while, you’re missing out on experiencing their thriving dining scene.

Ipswich’s Brisbane Street has an array of tasty food offerings, and many of them have only popped up in the last few years.

Nourish Real Food Café has a healthy bent to its menu. Owner Jessica Chapman is a naturopath by trade, and is dedicated to making sure that dining out can be fun and healthy. She also has a commitment to using local and ethically sourced ingredients, and her suppliers include Schultes Meat Tavern, Echo Valley Farms and Scenic Rim Robotic dairy.ip3

Down the road is an established Ipswich favourite, Fourth Child, though the Balatinacz family are new owners. There are three children in their family and the restaurant is definitely their fourth child. Older sister Jess runs the front of house with her dad Ross, and mum Christine manages the kitchen. They serve home cooked delicacies and scrumptious meals all day and night.ip1

 

Around the corner on Ellenborough Street is Smith Coffee. Owner Donna Waters was a barista and café owner in Melbourne for many years before coming home to her beloved Ipswich. Every cup of coffee she serves is expertly crafted and served with love.

Contacts:

Smith Café

55 Ellenborough Street

Open Tues – Sunday

3281 2995

www.smithcafe.com  

 

Fourth Child Café and Restaurant

6/126 Brisbane Street

Open from 7:00am 7 days a week

3281 9934

www.fourthchildcafe.com.au  

 

Nourish Real Food Café

160 Brisbane Street

Open 7 days

3143 1566

www.nourishrealfoodcafe.com

 

