Hinterland Hummer Safari

An outing in the Gold Coast Hinterland is made easy with a Hummer Safari. Many of the region’s best spots are on the itinerary and guests are chauffeured between them in the lap of luxury.

Scenic Day Tours are the only company in Australia to have Hummer H2s with 4WDing capability, and they love to test their vehicles on the Tamborine Mountain 4WD track. One of their tours includes a trip to the Gallery Walk at Eagle Heights, wine tasting and high tea at Tamborine Mountain Vineyard and Winery and a guided walk to the Natural Bridge at Springbrook National Park.  

The Hummer Safari is suitable for groups of four or less and the itinerary is customisable when booking out an entire vehicle. The tour comes with a half or full day variation.

RACQ members are also eligible for a 10% discount on this tour. Head to the RACQ website to book at the discounted price.

 

Contact:

Mount Tamborine Vineyard and Winery

Gallery Walk, Tamborine Mountain

Open seven days 8:30am to 4:00pm

5545 3066

www.mtvw.com.au 

 

Scenic Day Tour Group

5531 5536

www.hinterlandtours.com.au

 

RACQ Member Benefit: 10% discount on tours

www.racq.com/GreatSouthEast

