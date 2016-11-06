High Tea Cruise

Home High Tea Cruise
High Tea Cruise

High Teas are all about taking the time to sip tea slowly, sit back and relax. And what better way to do that than on board the Kookaburra Queen. Cruise along the Brisbane River on this iconic vintage paddle-wheeler and take in the beautiful, ever-changing views along the way.

The high tea come served with a slice of history as Brisbane historian, David Salta passionately shares his knowledge with guests on board.

Kookaburra Showboat Cruises offer a variety of on-water experiences, from lunch and dinner cruises, to special events, and private functions throughout the week. RACQ Members receive a 10% discount when booking online.

Kookaburra Showboat Cruises
3221 1300
www.showboat.net.au

RACQ Member Benefit:
10% off cruises
www.racq.com/GreatSouthEast

Related Articles
7 Comments

Comments are closed.

  1. click here to hire an injury attorney 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/high-tea-cruise/ […]

  2. El Cartel 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/high-tea-cruise/ […]

  3. removals dublin to UK 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/high-tea-cruise/ […]

  4. Religious Organisations 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/high-tea-cruise/ […]

  5. papas al pormayor.cl 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/high-tea-cruise/ […]

  6. APKBucket 5 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/high-tea-cruise/ […]

  7. Skrota bilen 4 hours ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/high-tea-cruise/ […]

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?