High Tea Cruise

High Teas are all about taking the time to sip tea slowly, sit back and relax. And what better way to do that than on board the Kookaburra Queen. Cruise along the Brisbane River on this iconic vintage paddle-wheeler and take in the beautiful, ever-changing views along the way.

The high tea come served with a slice of history as Brisbane historian, David Salta passionately shares his knowledge with guests on board.

Kookaburra Showboat Cruises offer a variety of on-water experiences, from lunch and dinner cruises, to special events, and private functions throughout the week. RACQ Members receive a 10% discount when booking online.

Kookaburra Showboat Cruises

3221 1300

www.showboat.net.au

RACQ Member Benefit:

10% off cruises

www.racq.com/GreatSouthEast