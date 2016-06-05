Hidden delights in Toowoomba

Embrace the change of the weather and use it as the perfect excuse to head up the Great Dividing Range to Toowoomba.  The welcome is warm and it’s a great way to celebrate Queensland’s winter.

Davidson’s Arboretum in Highfields has been planted with imported deciduous ornamentals and conifers. Come wintertime, these trees drop their leaves. And the result is a very calming and authentic feeling European garden.

You can enter the Arboretum on Cawdor Road, where you’ll also find some fantastic accommodation options. There are two properties to rent on Homewood Cottages; the Forest and the Oak Cottage. Both are spacious and luxurious, with cosy fireplaces to curl up next to, a fully self-contained kitchen, and private balconies to watch the trees change. The Forest Cottage has also been built to accommodate guests with disabilities.

While you’re in Toowoomba, make sure you head along to the Sauce Kitchen on Station Road in the CBD. It’s a caterer, café, homewares store, and cooking school with a fresh food philosophy. All of the meals and sweets sold in the café are made from scratch on site, and the herbs are picked from Sauce’s own garden.

The cooking school is also incredibly popular. It offers a class to suit any taste or experience level.

Contacts:

The Sauce Kitchen

1 Station Road, Toowoomba

Open Monday to Saturday

4638 2665

www.thesaucekitchen.com.au  

 

Homewood Cottages

11 Cawdor Road, Highfields

0459 686 239

www.homewoodcottages.com.au

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

