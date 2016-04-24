Ex-servicewoman Elaine Gallagher joined the Australian Army when she was just 17, serving for 13 years before being medically discharged after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.
She was subsequently diagnosed as having post-traumatic-stress-disorder. Elaine decided to pursue natural healing through yoga and meditation, leaving a well-paying job in the mining industry to become a yoga instructor.
Inspired by her own healing journey, she launched “Project Oscar Mike” or “Project OM”, lobbying yoga studios and holistic therapists across the country to offer free or discounted services to embattled veterans.
So far 35 studios and therapists have signed up for duty, including Bikram Yoga in Brisbane’s Bardon and AcuBalance which offers acupuncture and cupping therapies at Chermside in the city’s north.
More info:
Project Oscar Mike
0488 388 326
Bikram Yoga Brisbane
AcuBalance
Watch The Story:
best way to treat herpes outbreak
[…]The data talked about in the report are a number of the ideal obtainable […]
Trenda
…
Magic Wand Massager
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated internet sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Every when in a whilst we select blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most recent web sites that we select.
home business
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they are in fact really worth a go through, so have a look[…]
android games free download
[…]Here are several of the web sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
free android games download
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless definitely really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]
masturbation
…
pocket stroker
…
Check beneath, are some totally unrelated sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use.
minecraft full version download
[…]Every as soon as in a although we pick blogs that we read. Listed below would be the latest web-sites that we select […]
free pc 3d games download full version
[…]please stop by the internet sites we adhere to, such as this a single, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
Hen And Stag Nights
[…]one of our guests not long ago proposed the following website[…]
kala jadu
[…]below you will obtain the link to some web sites that we think it is best to visit[…]
kala jadoo
[…]The facts talked about inside the post are several of the best out there […]
специалисти по коремна хирургия
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I love but really don’t get a lot of link adore from[…]
news
[…]that is the end of this post. Right here you will find some websites that we assume you will appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
email list
…
Deluxe G-Spot Vibrator
[…]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be in fact really worth a go by, so possess a look[…]
slot machine gratis senza soldi veri
[…]Here are some of the internet sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
nighty
…
action games for android
[…]just beneath, are many totally not related internet sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be certainly really worth going over[…]
pokemon emerald download for android
[…]the time to study or visit the content or web-sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/healing-through-yoga-and-meditation/ […]
earn money working from home
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]
legit work from home jobs
…
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/healing-through-yoga-and-meditation/ […]
Thrusting Vibrators
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to simply because we believe they may be worth visiting[…]
pdr training
[…]Here are some of the sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
pc games free download for mac
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to mainly because we assume they may be worth visiting[…]
free download for windows 8
[…]please go to the web-sites we adhere to, including this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
free software download for pc
[…]although sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re in fact worth a go through, so have a look[…]
pc games free download for windows 10
…
福井歯医者
…
福井歯医者
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to because we believe they may be worth visiting[…]
בגדי הריון
…
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/healing-through-yoga-and-meditation/ […]
research work
[…]one of our guests a short while ago suggested the following website[…]
Indian wedding photography London
[…]Here are a few of the sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
movers in barrie
[…]very handful of sites that take place to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
try here
[…]that may be the finish of this report. Here you will uncover some websites that we feel you will value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
arrow icon
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be basically worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
free pc games download full version for windows xp
…
free download for windows 7
[…]very couple of websites that take place to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
auto lease inventory
…
love spell caster
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to because we consider they may be worth visiting[…]
stalik hankishiev
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nonetheless definitely worth taking a search, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]
Compaq 6000 Power Supply
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/275watt-dell-dimension-5100c-power-supply-0k8964k-n275p-00/
black magic specialist
[…]we came across a cool web site which you may possibly love. Take a search for those who want[…]
G-Spot Vibrator
[…]The information and facts talked about within the write-up are some of the most beneficial obtainable […]
life insurance estimate
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
free pc games download full version for windows 8
…
Find business in Spain
[…]below you will find the link to some internet sites that we assume you ought to visit[…]
best penis extension sleeve
[…]very couple of internet sites that happen to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
kala jadu
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Discover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
publish videos
[…]very handful of internet websites that occur to be comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
Kitchen cookery class
[…]please pay a visit to the web sites we comply with, which includes this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
G-Spot Vibrator
[…]Every after inside a though we select blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most current web pages that we pick […]
Vibrator G Spot
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are truly really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
sex toys
[…]please check out the internet sites we comply with, including this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
free download for windows xp
…
Pips Wizard Pro Review
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless definitely really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
…
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/healing-through-yoga-and-meditation/ […]
Adam and Eve
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to for the reason that we assume they’re really worth visiting[…]
Penis Extension
[…]Every after in a although we decide on blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the latest websites that we pick […]
movers quincy il
…
asphalt xtreme for pc
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to mainly because we assume they’re worth visiting[…]
casual games for windows 7
[…]just beneath, are a lot of entirely not connected sites to ours, nevertheless, they are surely worth going over[…]
Mr Frank Incense
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Do it yourself divorce Texas
[…]one of our guests not too long ago suggested the following website[…]
news network
…
legit online jobs with no fees
[…]Every when in a while we decide on blogs that we read. Listed below are the newest web-sites that we pick […]
redmi 3 pro
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you might delight in. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
hot weather combat boots
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I love but do not get quite a bit of link enjoy from[…]
viagra
[…]we came across a cool web-site which you might love. Take a search if you want[…]
SEO services in lahore
…
g spot toys
[…]please check out the websites we comply with, including this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
anal bead
[…]just beneath, are several absolutely not associated web pages to ours, nonetheless, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
free pc games download for windows 8
[…]one of our visitors a short while ago recommended the following website[…]
Cisco Remanufacture
[…]The data talked about in the report are some of the most beneficial out there […]
Looking for a business
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did one discover about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well […]
pc games free download for laptop
[…]we came across a cool website that you may well take pleasure in. Take a appear for those who want[…]
coffee belt kona
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
fdstyle
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated internet sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
cheap jordan
[…]Here are a few of the web pages we advise for our visitors[…]
Best paddle
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nonetheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]
Silicone G Spot Vibrator
[…]please stop by the internet sites we comply with, including this 1, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
Water Based Lubricant
[…]very handful of websites that happen to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
Best Dildo
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 study about Mid East has got far more problerms too […]
pc games free download for windows 7
[…]Here are a number of the web sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
pc games free download for windows 8
…
Eliquid
[…]Every once in a whilst we opt for blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most recent websites that we decide on […]
finger sex toy
…
bounding bunny,
[…]below you will find the link to some websites that we consider you need to visit[…]
The Tongue Sex Toy,
[…]please go to the web sites we adhere to, which includes this 1, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
Fetish Fantasy
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
site link
[…]please visit the web sites we stick to, like this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
Marketing
[…]one of our guests a short while ago suggested the following website[…]
kona coffee company
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.