Ex-servicewoman Elaine Gallagher joined the Australian Army when she was just 17, serving for 13 years before being medically discharged after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

She was subsequently diagnosed as having post-traumatic-stress-disorder. Elaine decided to pursue natural healing through yoga and meditation, leaving a well-paying job in the mining industry to become a yoga instructor.

Inspired by her own healing journey, she launched “Project Oscar Mike” or “Project OM”, lobbying yoga studios and holistic therapists across the country to offer free or discounted services to embattled veterans.

So far 35 studios and therapists have signed up for duty, including Bikram Yoga in Brisbane’s Bardon and AcuBalance which offers acupuncture and cupping therapies at Chermside in the city’s north.

More info:

Watch The Story: