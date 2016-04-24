Healing through yoga and meditation

Home Healing through yoga and meditation

Ex-servicewoman Elaine Gallagher joined the Australian Army when she was just 17, serving for 13 years before being medically discharged after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Ellaine Gallagher

She was subsequently diagnosed as having post-traumatic-stress-disorder. Elaine decided to pursue natural healing through yoga and meditation, leaving a well-paying job in the mining industry to become a yoga instructor.

Ellaine Gallagher

Inspired by her own healing journey, she launched “Project Oscar Mike” or “Project OM”, lobbying yoga studios and holistic therapists across the country to offer free or discounted services to embattled veterans.

Ellaine Gallagher

So far 35 studios and therapists have signed up for duty, including Bikram Yoga in Brisbane’s Bardon and AcuBalance which offers acupuncture and cupping therapies at Chermside in the city’s north.

Ellaine Gallagher

 

More info:

Project Oscar Mike

0488 388 326

www.appvaqld.org

 

Bikram Yoga Brisbane

www.bikramyogabrisbane.com.au

 

AcuBalance

www.acubalance.net.au

 

Watch The Story:

 

 

 

Related Articles
100 Comments
  1. best way to treat herpes outbreak 1 month ago

    best way to treat herpes outbreak

    […]The data talked about in the report are a number of the ideal obtainable […]

  2. Trenda 1 month ago

    Trenda

  3. Magic Wand Massager 1 month ago

    Magic Wand Massager

    […]check beneath, are some completely unrelated internet sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  4. Google 1 month ago

    Google

    Every when in a whilst we select blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most recent web sites that we select.

  5. home business 1 month ago

    home business

    […]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they are in fact really worth a go through, so have a look[…]

  6. android games free download 1 month ago

    android games free download

    […]Here are several of the web sites we suggest for our visitors[…]

  7. free android games download 1 month ago

    free android games download

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless definitely really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]

  8. masturbation 1 month ago

    masturbation

  9. pocket stroker 1 month ago

    pocket stroker

  10. Google 1 month ago

    Google

    Check beneath, are some totally unrelated sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use.

  11. minecraft full version download 1 month ago

    minecraft full version download

    […]Every as soon as in a although we pick blogs that we read. Listed below would be the latest web-sites that we select […]

  12. free pc 3d games download full version 1 month ago

    free pc 3d games download full version

    […]please stop by the internet sites we adhere to, such as this a single, because it represents our picks through the web[…]

  13. Hen And Stag Nights 1 month ago

    Hen And Stag Nights

    […]one of our guests not long ago proposed the following website[…]

  14. kala jadu 1 month ago

    kala jadu

    […]below you will obtain the link to some web sites that we think it is best to visit[…]

  15. kala jadoo 1 month ago

    kala jadoo

    […]The facts talked about inside the post are several of the best out there […]

  16. специалисти по коремна хирургия 4 weeks ago

    специалисти по коремна хирургия

    […]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I love but really don’t get a lot of link adore from[…]

  17. news 4 weeks ago

    news

    […]that is the end of this post. Right here you will find some websites that we assume you will appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  18. email list 4 weeks ago

    email list

  19. Deluxe G-Spot Vibrator 4 weeks ago

    Deluxe G-Spot Vibrator

    […]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be in fact really worth a go by, so possess a look[…]

  20. slot machine gratis senza soldi veri 4 weeks ago

    slot machine gratis senza soldi veri

    […]Here are some of the internet sites we recommend for our visitors[…]

  21. nighty 4 weeks ago

    nighty

  22. action games for android 4 weeks ago

    action games for android

    […]just beneath, are many totally not related internet sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be certainly really worth going over[…]

  23. pokemon emerald download for android 4 weeks ago

    pokemon emerald download for android

    […]the time to study or visit the content or web-sites we have linked to beneath the[…]

  24. click here to hire an injury attorney 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/healing-through-yoga-and-meditation/ […]

  25. earn money working from home 4 weeks ago

    earn money working from home

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]

  26. legit work from home jobs 4 weeks ago

    legit work from home jobs

  27. hire a lawyer 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/healing-through-yoga-and-meditation/ […]

  28. Thrusting Vibrators 3 weeks ago

    Thrusting Vibrators

    […]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to simply because we believe they may be worth visiting[…]

  29. pdr training 3 weeks ago

    pdr training

    […]Here are some of the sites we recommend for our visitors[…]

  30. pc games free download for mac 3 weeks ago

    pc games free download for mac

    […]here are some links to web pages that we link to mainly because we assume they may be worth visiting[…]

  31. free download for windows 8 3 weeks ago

    free download for windows 8

    […]please go to the web-sites we adhere to, including this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]

  32. free software download for pc 3 weeks ago

    free software download for pc

    […]although sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re in fact worth a go through, so have a look[…]

  33. pc games free download for windows 10 3 weeks ago

    pc games free download for windows 10

  34. 福井歯医者 3 weeks ago

    福井歯医者

  35. 福井歯医者 3 weeks ago

    福井歯医者

    […]here are some links to websites that we link to because we believe they may be worth visiting[…]

  36. בגדי הריון 3 weeks ago

    בגדי הריון

  37. mold removal 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/healing-through-yoga-and-meditation/ […]

  38. research work 3 weeks ago

    research work

    […]one of our guests a short while ago suggested the following website[…]

  39. Indian wedding photography London 3 weeks ago

    Indian wedding photography London

    […]Here are a few of the sites we advocate for our visitors[…]

  40. movers in barrie 3 weeks ago

    movers in barrie

    […]very handful of sites that take place to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]

  41. try here 3 weeks ago

    try here

    […]that may be the finish of this report. Here you will uncover some websites that we feel you will value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  42. arrow icon 3 weeks ago

    arrow icon

    […]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be basically worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]

  43. free pc games download full version for windows xp 3 weeks ago

    free pc games download full version for windows xp

  44. free download for windows 7 3 weeks ago

    free download for windows 7

    […]very couple of websites that take place to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]

  45. auto lease inventory 3 weeks ago

    auto lease inventory

  46. love spell caster 3 weeks ago

    love spell caster

    […]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to because we consider they may be worth visiting[…]

  47. stalik hankishiev 3 weeks ago

    stalik hankishiev

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nonetheless definitely worth taking a search, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]

  48. Compaq 6000 Power Supply 3 weeks ago

    Compaq 6000 Power Supply

    http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/275watt-dell-dimension-5100c-power-supply-0k8964k-n275p-00/

  49. black magic specialist 3 weeks ago

    black magic specialist

    […]we came across a cool web site which you may possibly love. Take a search for those who want[…]

  50. G-Spot Vibrator 3 weeks ago

    G-Spot Vibrator

    […]The information and facts talked about within the write-up are some of the most beneficial obtainable […]

  51. life insurance estimate 3 weeks ago

    life insurance estimate

    […]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]

  52. free pc games download full version for windows 8 3 weeks ago

    free pc games download full version for windows 8

  53. Find business in Spain 3 weeks ago

    Find business in Spain

    […]below you will find the link to some internet sites that we assume you ought to visit[…]

  54. best penis extension sleeve 2 weeks ago

    best penis extension sleeve

    […]very couple of internet sites that happen to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]

  55. kala jadu 2 weeks ago

    kala jadu

    […]Here is a superb Blog You may Discover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]

  56. publish videos 2 weeks ago

    publish videos

    […]very handful of internet websites that occur to be comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]

  57. Kitchen cookery class 2 weeks ago

    Kitchen cookery class

    […]please pay a visit to the web sites we comply with, which includes this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]

  58. G-Spot Vibrator 2 weeks ago

    G-Spot Vibrator

    […]Every after inside a though we select blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most current web pages that we pick […]

  59. Vibrator G Spot 2 weeks ago

    Vibrator G Spot

    […]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are truly really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]

  60. sex toys 2 weeks ago

    sex toys

    […]please check out the internet sites we comply with, including this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]

  61. free download for windows xp 2 weeks ago

    free download for windows xp

  62. Pips Wizard Pro Review 2 weeks ago

    Pips Wizard Pro Review

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless definitely really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]

  63. pc games free download full version for windows 8 2 weeks ago

    pc games free download full version for windows 8

  64. danabol tablets 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/healing-through-yoga-and-meditation/ […]

  65. Adam and Eve 2 weeks ago

    Adam and Eve

    […]here are some links to web-sites that we link to for the reason that we assume they’re really worth visiting[…]

  66. Penis Extension 2 weeks ago

    Penis Extension

    […]Every after in a although we decide on blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the latest websites that we pick […]

  67. movers quincy il 2 weeks ago

    movers quincy il

  68. asphalt xtreme for pc 2 weeks ago

    asphalt xtreme for pc

    […]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to mainly because we assume they’re worth visiting[…]

  69. casual games for windows 7 2 weeks ago

    casual games for windows 7

    […]just beneath, are a lot of entirely not connected sites to ours, nevertheless, they are surely worth going over[…]

  70. Mr Frank Incense 2 weeks ago

    Mr Frank Incense

    […]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]

  71. Do it yourself divorce Texas 2 weeks ago

    Do it yourself divorce Texas

    […]one of our guests not too long ago suggested the following website[…]

  72. news network 1 week ago

    news network

  73. legit online jobs with no fees 1 week ago

    legit online jobs with no fees

    […]Every when in a while we decide on blogs that we read. Listed below are the newest web-sites that we pick […]

  74. redmi 3 pro 1 week ago

    redmi 3 pro

    […]we came across a cool web-site that you might delight in. Take a appear in the event you want[…]

  75. hot weather combat boots 1 week ago

    hot weather combat boots

    […]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I love but do not get quite a bit of link enjoy from[…]

  76. viagra 1 week ago

    viagra

    […]we came across a cool web-site which you might love. Take a search if you want[…]

  77. SEO services in lahore 1 week ago

    SEO services in lahore

  78. g spot toys 1 week ago

    g spot toys

    […]please check out the websites we comply with, including this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]

  79. anal bead 1 week ago

    anal bead

    […]just beneath, are several absolutely not associated web pages to ours, nonetheless, they may be surely really worth going over[…]

  80. free pc games download for windows 8 6 days ago

    free pc games download for windows 8

    […]one of our visitors a short while ago recommended the following website[…]

  81. Cisco Remanufacture 6 days ago

    Cisco Remanufacture

    […]The data talked about in the report are some of the most beneficial out there […]

  82. Looking for a business 6 days ago

    Looking for a business

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did one discover about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well […]

  83. pc games free download for laptop 6 days ago

    pc games free download for laptop

    […]we came across a cool website that you may well take pleasure in. Take a appear for those who want[…]

  84. coffee belt kona 5 days ago

    coffee belt kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  85. fdstyle 5 days ago

    fdstyle

    […]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated internet sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  86. cheap jordan 5 days ago

    cheap jordan

    […]Here are a few of the web pages we advise for our visitors[…]

  87. Best paddle 5 days ago

    Best paddle

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nonetheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]

  88. Silicone G Spot Vibrator 4 days ago

    Silicone G Spot Vibrator

    […]please stop by the internet sites we comply with, including this 1, as it represents our picks in the web[…]

  89. Water Based Lubricant 4 days ago

    Water Based Lubricant

    […]very handful of websites that happen to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]

  90. Best Dildo 4 days ago

    Best Dildo

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 study about Mid East has got far more problerms too […]

  91. pc games free download for windows 7 4 days ago

    pc games free download for windows 7

    […]Here are a number of the web sites we advocate for our visitors[…]

  92. pc games free download for windows 8 4 days ago

    pc games free download for windows 8

  93. Eliquid 4 days ago

    Eliquid

    […]Every once in a whilst we opt for blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most recent websites that we decide on […]

  94. finger sex toy 2 days ago

    finger sex toy

  95. bounding bunny, 2 days ago

    bounding bunny,

    […]below you will find the link to some websites that we consider you need to visit[…]

  96. The Tongue Sex Toy, 2 days ago

    The Tongue Sex Toy,

    […]please go to the web sites we adhere to, which includes this 1, because it represents our picks through the web[…]

  97. Fetish Fantasy 1 day ago

    Fetish Fantasy

    […]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]

  98. site link 1 day ago

    site link

    […]please visit the web sites we stick to, like this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]

  99. Marketing 9 hours ago

    Marketing

    […]one of our guests a short while ago suggested the following website[…]

  100. kona coffee company 5 hours ago

    kona coffee company

    Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.

Leave a reply

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?