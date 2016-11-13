Harbour Town at Biggera Waters on the Gold Coast is the biggest outlet shopping centre in Australia.

Visitors can bag plenty of bargains with shops offering a minimum of 30% off name brand items. Harbour Town allows you to fully experience the Gold Coast lifestyle in this open air shopping precinct.

You’ll be sure to shop till you drop and afterwards you can enjoy a meal at one of the restaurants, catch a flick at the Reading Cinema or hop on the free tourist shuttle.

Harbour Town outlet shopping centre

147-189 Brisbane Road, Biggera Waters

5529 1734

www.harbourtowngoldcoast.com.au