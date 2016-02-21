Grooming for Gents

Times have changed but the old notion of dressing and acting like a gentleman have not. Luke takes a look at what defines the modern day man as well as indulging his inner gentleman.

First off is a full service barber, Heroes and Villains at West End where owner Tim offers his customers everything from a proper shave with a cutthroat razor to a local beer during the cut.

Secondly, Luke has a suit made for him from Mark at Wil Valor, a traditional tailor in every sense of the word. With over 3000 different fabrics on offer, the choices are essentially endless.

Finally, Luke is taught that enjoying the finer things in life, like good whisky, should be done whichever way he chooses.

Heroes and Villains

187 Melbourne Street, Brisbane

3844 5129

https://www.facebook.com/heroesandvillainsbarbers/info/?tab=overview

Wil Valor

5/41 Park Road, Milton

1300 309 272

http://www.wilvalor.com.au/

Cobbler

7 Browning Street, West End

http://cobblerbar.com/

The 39 Steps to being a gentleman, Country Life

http://www.countrylife.co.uk/features/the-39-steps-to-being-a-gentleman-78780