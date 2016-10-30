Green South Bank

Southbank has come a long way since Expo 88. Gone are the pavilions and monorail, replaced with beaches, vegie patches and lush, tropical rainforests. Keeping them ‘green’, especially during the drought a few years ago, was no small feat. It took some creative thinking from the horticultural team who helped design the revolutionary ‘Rain Bank’.

Rainbank is a storm water harvesting system that makes enough water to service 85% of Southbank’s needs. That includes irrigation, toilets, and the many water features around the parklands.

The horticultural team at Southbank also do their part for the environment by creating their own soil. They combine green waste from Southbank with manure from the EKKA and food waste from the convention centre. Then at Roma St Parklands it’s all composted and made to specification. This healthy, recycled soil uses less water and contributes to Southbank’s green, healthy glow.

Visitors can enjoy a free walking tour of Southbank with a Brisbane Greeter. They leave daily at 10am from the Visitor Information Centre on Little Stanley St. Booking in advance is recommended.

Brisbane Greeters

www.brisbanegreeters.com