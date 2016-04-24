Great Houses of Ipswich

If you’ve ever wondered what’s hiding behind the doors of some of Ipswich’s grand residences, then put Saturday the 7th of May in your diaries!  That’s when three of the “Great Houses of Ipswich” open their doors to the public.

It’s free entry for National Trust members and students, and just $5 per person per property for other visitors.

 

Ph:  3223 6666

www.nationaltrust.org.au/qld

