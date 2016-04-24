If you’ve ever wondered what’s hiding behind the doors of some of Ipswich’s grand residences, then put Saturday the 7th of May in your diaries! That’s when three of the “Great Houses of Ipswich” open their doors to the public.

It’s free entry for National Trust members and students, and just $5 per person per property for other visitors.

Contact:

Great Houses of Ipswich – Open on May 7

Ph: 3223 6666

www.nationaltrust.org.au/qld