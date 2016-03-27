Granite Belt Bicycle Tours

Stanthorpe is in the heart of the Granite Belt – a region known for its spectacular countryside, award winning wines and fresh local produce. But to discover another side of the region, and from an entirely different angle, why not join a Granite Belt Bicycle Tour.

The Castles, Cafes and Cabernet Tour promises just that and much more. The tour takes visitors on the road-less travelled through Pozieres State Forest to Donelly’s Castle – an old Bushranger Hideout and a great example of the Granite Belt’s natural, awe-inspiring beauty. Donelly’s Castle has large granite boulders and caves to explore and a beautiful lookout with views over the region.

The leisurely ride then meanders through scenic countryside, with stops along the way for morning tea at Stanthorpe Cheese; wine tasting at Boireann Winery; and gift shopping at the gorgeous Bridget Bunchy. The tours are completely customisable, so guests can opt to stop anywhere they please along the way.

Granite Belt Bicycle Tours are a fabulous and unique way to experience this beautiful region and they can be catered to individual interest and all ages, including kids.The half-day tours start at just $85 including morning tea & pick up and drop off at accommodation. They also offer a variety of custom packages and hire out bikes so you can create your own adventure. Jon’s also offering Great South East Viewers a 10% discount for bookings before May, so get in quick and give him a call.

 
Contact:
Granite Belt Bicycle Tours

tours from $85

bike hire from $30

0405 604 926

www.granitebeltbicycles.com.au

