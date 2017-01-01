Goodtime Building

In one form or another, Goodtime has been around since the 1960s when Gail Austin, along with her brother Brian turned their devout love for surfing into their own shop.

Nowadays, Gail runs the shop in her iconic yellow building on Ipswich Road. She has recently had a new guest, or rather an old friend, move in with her. Ross Cook, creator of Roscoe Canoes and Kayaks has taken up shop in the back half of Goodtime, with the pair merging together to create a one stop shop for all your surf, skate and paddle needs.

Goodtime Surf

Ipswich Road, Woolloongabba

3391 8588

goodtime.com.au

Rosco Canoes and Kayaks

Ipswich Road, Woolloongabba

3391 1088

roscocanoes.com.au