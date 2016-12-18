Gold Coast Dining Entrepreneurs

If you’re heading to the Gold Coast this weekend, check out a couple of new restaurants and bars that have literally popped up.

Aloha Bar & Dining is a pop up bar & restaurant off Main Street in Broadbeach. There’s no signage, but an octopus graffiti wall to lead to this new establishment. A bar fitted out in a Hawaiian Theme from palm trees on the ceiling to flamingos on the chairs, accompanied with fabulous cocktails and bar food.

Or if you’re looking for award winning authentic Japanese, try not to go past the red paper lantern hanging outside Etsu Izakaya, the smell alone will entice you through these white wooden doors into a Japanese experience you’ll never forget.

Etsu Izakaya

Gold Coast Highway, Mermaid Beach QLD

55260944

etsu.com.au

Aloha Bar & Dining

Main Place, Broadbeach

5592 5000

exoticpetspresents.com.au