We all know the Gold Coast is famous for it sand and surf, but how about its cafes? Jill is exploring a few different sides of the thriving Gold Coast café culture. Starting at the health food haven that is BSKT before moving on to Paleo Café at Burleigh. And what better than a nice glass of white overlooking the Currumbin River at the Boatshed Bar and Diner.

Contacts:

BSKT Café

4 Lavarack Road, Gold Coast

5526 6565

bskt.com.au

Paleo Café Burleigh

Park Avenue, Burleigh Heads

5659 1808

paleo-café.com.au

The Boatshed Bar and Diner

Thrower Drive Currumbin

5534 3888

boatshedbar.com/

RACQ Members enjoy Dining Rewards at over 600 restaurants around Queensland