Gold Coast Café Culture

Home Gold Coast Café Culture

We all know the Gold Coast is famous for it sand and surf, but how about its cafes? Jill is exploring a few different sides of the thriving Gold Coast café culture. Starting at the health food haven that is BSKT before moving on to Paleo Café at Burleigh.  And what better than a nice glass of white overlooking the Currumbin River at the Boatshed Bar and Diner.

 

Contacts:

 

BSKT Café

4 Lavarack Road, Gold Coast

5526 6565

bskt.com.au

 

Paleo Café Burleigh

Park Avenue, Burleigh Heads

5659 1808

paleo-café.com.au

 

The Boatshed Bar and Diner

Thrower Drive Currumbin

5534 3888

boatshedbar.com/

 

RACQ Members enjoy Dining Rewards at over 600 restaurants around Queensland

www.racq.com.au/diningrewards

Watch the story:

Related Articles
9 Comments
  1. trenadex acetate 100 1 month ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/gold-coast-cafe-culture/ […]

  2. lawyer 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/gold-coast-cafe-culture/ […]

  3. repair 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/gold-coast-cafe-culture/ […]

  4. international removals ireland 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/gold-coast-cafe-culture/ […]

  5. Wexperts TIC 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/gold-coast-cafe-culture/ […]

  6. apps 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/gold-coast-cafe-culture/ […]

  7. 100 layer of lipstick 6 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 60951 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/gold-coast-cafe-culture/ […]

  8. Bilskrot Göteborg 1 day ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/gold-coast-cafe-culture/ […]

  9. Skrota bilen 1 hour ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 39783 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/gold-coast-cafe-culture/ […]

Leave a reply

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?