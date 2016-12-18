Sand and surf. We all know the Gold Coast is famous for it, but how about its cafes? Jill is exploring a few different sides of the thriving Gold Coast café culture. Starting at the health food haven that is BSKT (pronounced ‘biscuit’) before moving on to Paleo Café at Burleigh.
And what better than a nice glass of white overlooking the Currumbin River at the Boatshed Bar and Diner.
BSKT Café
Lavarack Road, Gold Coast
5526 6565
bskt.com.au
Paleo Café Burleigh
Park Avenue, Burleigh Heads
5659 1808
paleo-café.com.au
The Boatshed Bar and Diner
Thrower Drive Currumbin
5534 3888
boatshedbar.com
