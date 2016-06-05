Go back in time at Ricks Garage

A daytrip to the sunshine coast hinterland usually conjures up ideas of tea, antiques and boutiques. While there might be a comfortable husband’s waiting chair or possibly even a mantique section, it might not be every man’s cup of tea.

So when it comes to getting the boys together for a day out, Luke found the ultimate Mantrip destination.

The picturesque town of Palmwoods is the lesser known neighbour of Maleny and Montville…well, lesser known to some, but to those in the know, this is the place to be!

Rick’s Garage Diner is a bike & car club institution that will transport visitors back to the 50’s. The walls and ceiling are plastered with old school posters and classic memorabilia and out the front visitors will find the real deal – with vintage cars and bikes lining the street on any given day.

It’s a popular meeting place come weekends and it was abuzz at the recent Time Warp Festival. But no matter the day of the year, this place is all about the wheels and the meals! People come from far and wide for Rick’s famous giant burgers – which have to be seen to be believed.

The popular community hub welcomes everyone and they noew have a few new additions – a renovated the beer garden, a new ribs bar and they’ve just finished renovating a brand new whiskey bar upstairs.

Rick Garage Diner is open 7 days from 10 til late. The Time Warp Festival will be back again next year, but in the meantime Rick’s has a full calendar of events and activities happening throughout the year.

Our mates at Motorama Ford Moorooka leant Luke a brand new convertible Mustang for the day. To find out about the new Mustangs or any of the vehicles available at Motorama, just give them a call and tell them you saw it on the Great South East.

Contacts:

Motorama

Ford dealership – 1166 Ipswich Road, Moorooka

3426 7499

www.motorama.com.au

Rick’s Garage Diner

Margaret Street, Palmwoods

5445 0933

www.facebook.com/ricksgaragediner