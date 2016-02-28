Get Tanked!

Tim Wood is passionate about tanks. He got his first remote controlled tank when he was six years old and he’s been hooked ever since. Now he offers tank rides to visitors.

Tim boasts an impressive collection of tanks and vehicles, some of them very rare, and all of them have seen action in battle, whether it be Desert Storm or Vietnam.

Tim offers a range of packages that includes a tour of all the machines, historical commentary and the ride itself. The experience lasts about two hours. Prices start at $55 per person.

Contact:

Tank Ride

0403 325 433

tankride.com.au