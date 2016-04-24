Fort Lytton at Night

Fort Lytton National Park is located just 30 minutes from Brisbane city and is Australia’s only surviving moated 19th century fortress and the birthplace of Queensland’s military history.

The fort is open to various tours throughout the year.  The latest offering, ‘Fort Lytton at Night’ transports you to the past through a live theatrical tour in an intimate setting of no more than 25 people.  It centres around the story of Colonel Raymond Stanley, a WW1 hero, who was once based at Fort Lytton.

His compelling tale unravels throughout the theatre performance, and the experience is enhanced with clever lanterns that were developed by a local company using cutting-edge sound and light technology.

Fort Lytton National Park is open to the public on Sunday and most public holidays.  The after dark experience is held on Thursday nights.  For bookings or more info on their upcoming events head to their website.

 

Contact:

Fort Lytton at Night Tours

South Street and Lytton Road, Lytton

www.fortlytton.org.au

 

