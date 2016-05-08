One of the oldest names in Brisbane floristry sits perched just behind the Royal Brisbane in Herston.
For over 150 years, the Perrotts name has been synonymous with flowers in Brisbane. What started off as a few flower farms has escalated into three stores across Brisbane.
They have recently started passing their century of wisdom on to the public. Perrotts have introduced a range of floristry classes including their beginners course “For the love of Flowers” where students learn the basics of arranging and flower care.
Contacts:
Perrotts Florists
Butterfield Street, Herston
