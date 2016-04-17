Food, fashion and fun with the Brisbane Lions

If the weather is chilly and the there’s a mighty roar from the Gabba, chances are the Brisbane Lions are doing battle on home turf.

The hype of a home game never loses its thrill for veteran Lion’s player Simon Black, who swapped his players jersey for coaching colours three years ago. Simon has just started up the Simon Black academy, which is designed to give school leavers both an education and learn football skills from ex-AFL players and coaches. Participants aim to leave the academy with a Diploma of Business Management.

Simon still spends a lot of time at his beloved Gabba grounds and working closely to the five ways has its benefits. The Baker’s Arms Specialty Bakehouse often hosts the Lions players for lunch and serves up daily sweet treats, gormet salads and generous sangers, (sandwiches) with the option of eating indoors or alfresco. It’s one of the gems you’ll find in the Gabba’s Logan road precinct. Some of the antique shops are still here although a lot of the cafes have made the area a trendy little hub.

Marco Paparone is another Lions player kicking goals with his own fashion label, Scaly Mates which celebrates his youth spent fishing and surfing. His designs can be found at Stock and Supply in Bakers Ally, Fortitude Valley. Marco is undertaking a course in Graphic Design as the Brisbane Lions encourage players to have a skill set to use for life after football.

