Food, fashion and fun with the Brisbane Lions

Home Food, fashion and fun with the Brisbane Lions

If the weather is chilly and the there’s a mighty roar from the Gabba, chances are the Brisbane Lions are doing battle on home turf.

Brisbane Lions

The hype of a home game never loses its thrill for veteran Lion’s player Simon Black, who swapped his players jersey for coaching colours three years ago.  Simon has just started up the Simon Black academy, which is designed to give school leavers both an education and learn football skills from ex-AFL players and coaches.  Participants aim to leave the academy with a Diploma of Business Management.

Brisbane Lions

Simon still spends a lot of time at his beloved Gabba grounds and working closely to the five ways has its benefits.  The Baker’s Arms Specialty Bakehouse often hosts the Lions players for lunch and serves up daily sweet treats, gormet salads and generous sangers, (sandwiches) with the option of eating indoors or alfresco.  It’s one of the gems you’ll find in the Gabba’s Logan road precinct. Some of the antique shops are still here although a lot of the cafes have made the area a trendy little hub.

Brisbane Lions

Marco Paparone is another Lions player kicking goals with his own fashion label, Scaly Mates which celebrates his youth spent fishing and surfing.  His designs can be found at Stock and Supply in Bakers Ally, Fortitude Valley.  Marco is undertaking a course in Graphic Design as the Brisbane Lions encourage players to have a skill set to use for life after football.

Brisbane Lions

For More Information Contact;

Brisbane Lions

lions.com.au

 

RACQ Member Benefit

Buy one get one free & 10% off
racq.com/GreatSouthEast

 

Watch The Show

Related Articles
11 Comments
  1. hire an injury lawyer 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 75131 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/food-fashion-and-fun-with-the-brisbane-lions/ […]

  2. Yarnell Hill Fire 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/food-fashion-and-fun-with-the-brisbane-lions/ […]

  3. large plastic outdoor storage containers 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 6621 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/food-fashion-and-fun-with-the-brisbane-lions/ […]

  4. Denver Uber Driver 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/food-fashion-and-fun-with-the-brisbane-lions/ […]

  5. international removals dublin 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 59864 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/food-fashion-and-fun-with-the-brisbane-lions/ […]

  6. leah 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/food-fashion-and-fun-with-the-brisbane-lions/ […]

  7. android games 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 48921 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/food-fashion-and-fun-with-the-brisbane-lions/ […]

  8. reuiqrements for uber 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/food-fashion-and-fun-with-the-brisbane-lions/ […]

  9. kid fights mom 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/food-fashion-and-fun-with-the-brisbane-lions/ […]

  10. Bilskrot Göteborg 3 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/food-fashion-and-fun-with-the-brisbane-lions/ […]

  11. Bilskrot Göteborg 2 hours ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/food-fashion-and-fun-with-the-brisbane-lions/ […]

Leave a reply

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?