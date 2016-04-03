Find a new hobby at the Work-Shop

Looking for a new hobby but have no idea what it is you’d like to try your hand at? Look no further than Work-Shops Brisbane where it’s not just art and crafts on offer but quirky things like whiskey appreciation through to welding. There’s a variety of options on offer you could just about learn a new skill every week.

Laurel opted for a DIY Ottoman short course run by Interior Designer, Robyn Pacey. The workshop costs $140, Robyn supplies all the materials, all you need to bring is your choice of fabric.  At the end of the four hour work shop you get to take home your hand made ottoman.

Jump on the Work-Shop webpage to find out when the next one is being held and to have a look at the wonderful variety of other courses on offer.

Merivale Street, South Brisbane

www.work-shop.com.au

Watch the story here:

