Exploring the quaint town of Laidley

Laidley is an hour’s scenic drive from Brisbane, just off the highway on the way to Toowoomba.

It’s a quaint little town that offers plenty of little gems for day trippers to discover and on a Friday morning visitors can enjoy a browse around the local Laidley markets.

Visitors can pick up a handmade gift or some fresh Lockyer Valley Produce and this year the markets celebrate 20 years!

It’s easy to spend a few hours browsing the lovely businesses on the main street and the newest addition to the Laidley line-up is Potato Studio. It’s a gorgeous boutique that sells hand-made and locally made homewares, unique gifts and jewellery.

It’s certainly a store worth popping into and another must-stop destination on the street is the iconic Eagle Rock Café.

Step inside and step back in time to the 1950’s.

Rock n roll memorabilia covers the walls, the juke box belts out classic 50’s tunes and the whole place oozes with retro charm, not to mention the diner serves up good old fashioned meals and their famous shakes.

Guests can enjoy lunch with a side of live music every Sunday, and every second Thursday night they can shake their tail-feathers with $10 rock n roll dance classes.

Eagle Rock Café is also hosting the Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival on the 25th and 26th of June – with markets, entertainment and classic cars galore.

Just next door to the 50’s diner is the Laidley Florist & Rustic Rose Tea Rooms. This is certainly one of the Lockyer Valley’s best hidden treasures. The gorgeously decorated florist and café offers high teas, coffees, snacks, and handmade chocolates. It’s popular for bridal showers, hen’s parties and special events, but bookings are essential.

Contacts:

Laidley Markets

every Friday morning

Laidley Florist & Tea Room

111 Patrick Street, Laidley

5465 1755

www.facebook.com/Laidley-Florist-Tea-Room-538627099584904

Eagle Rock Café

107 Patrick Street, Laidley

5465 1099

www.eaglerockcafe.com.au

www.facebook.com/EagleRockCafeAustralia?fref=ts

Potato Studio

147 Patrick Street, Laidley

0423 185 750

www.potatostudio.com.au

www.facebook.com/Potato-Studio-273331909439654