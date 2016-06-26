How to Escape the Digital Age

In this digital age of touch screens and keypads, the humble pen is writing its way back into popularity.

That’s according to Barbara Nichols, owner of The Pen Shoppe in the heritage-listed Brisbane Arcade. She’s seeing more young buyers coming into the store to purchase a special pen, as well as customers simply desirous of ‘de-stressing’ through a little ‘pen therapy’. The Pen Shoppe stocks all the world’s best brands in writing implements – with a range stretching from just $5 through to more than a million dollars. A Hong Kong banker purchased a pen, encrusted with 850 diamonds, for a cool $1.7 million.

Barbara also has a ‘pen museum’ in her shop – with writing implements dating back to the 1800’s. The store is a heritage wonder itself – with original features like tiles and leadlight windows dating back to the 1920’s. As an expert in handwriting and calligraphy, Barbara holds regular classes aimed at polishing penmanship. And, with the renaissance in colouring books and pencils drawing a big adult market, she also sells the ultimate in colouring sets.

Upstairs, on the arcade’s Gallery level, Barbara’s newest venture – The Model Shoppe – stocks pencils, watercolours, crayons and pastels made by Caran D’Ache: a Geneva based company that’s developed the richest pigments of any colouring pencils in the world. The company also once supplied colouring pencils to Pablo Picasso.

As the name suggests, The Model Shoppe also stocks a range of high quality, European collectibles – from antique ink wells; to chess sets; to finely detailed models of cars, boats and architecture.

Contact:

The Model Shoppe & The Pen Shoppe

Brisbane Arcade, CBD

www.themodelshoppe.com.au

The Pen Shoppe

www.thepenshoppe.com.au