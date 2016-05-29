Enjoying Organic Produce at Poppi’s Healthfood Cafe

Poppi’s Healthfood Store and Wholefoods Café is joining in on the party for eat local week. Poppi’s has become a destination in Boonah for their range of local products, gourmet & organic goodies.
The café offers home-made, gluten free and sugar free delights and it’s certainly bringing a fresh approach to rustic country dining.
Poppi’s will be showcasing their fare at their high tea and tapas events during Eat Local Week.
Poppi’s also stocks the brand new Eat Local cookbook written by ex-Mondo Organics Chef Brenda Fawdon and her Partner Christine Sharp. The gorgeous book is a love letter to Scenic Rim produce and encourages everyone to enjoy what’s grown on our doorstep.
Contacts:
Poppi’s Health Food Store & Wholefood Café
High Street, Boonah
5463 2332
Eat Local Cookbook
available at Poppi’s Boonah and online
