From the people that brought you the Eat Street Markets, comes this year’s blockbuster sequel…The Eat Street Drive in Movies!
Brisbane’s newest open-air theatre is open Friday and Saturday nights, with blockbusters and classic films on the big-screen. Visitors can enjoy a film from the comfort of their car or they can take a seat on the moon chairs and enjoy a romantic evening under the stars.
It recreates the retro drive-in experience with a replica American Diner straight out of the 50’s, complete with a 21st Century touch thanks to the Segway candy bar. Visitors can also purchase takeaway food from the adjacent Eat Street Markets.
Tickets start at just $9 per adult and include free entry to the Eat Street Markets. Head online to book tickets and for movie session times.
Contact:
Eat Street Drive in Movies
Macarthur Ave, Hamilton
Every Friday & Saturday Night
www.movies.eatstreetmarkets.com.au
