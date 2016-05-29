Eat Local Week in the Scenic Rim

The Scenic Rim is within an hour’s drive of Brisbane and it’s responsible for feeding not just thousands, but millions of Australians!

The fertile region produces a bounty of fruit, vegetables and gourmet products, and from the 25th of June it’s all being celebrated during Eat Local Week.

There’ll be a plump array of foodie & family friendly events, festivals, farm open days and produce dinners throughout the week, including the launch of the new Scenic Kitchen Cooking Experience…which starts outside of the kitchen.

Chef Ray loves connecting visitors with the local farmers, so he takes guests to visits passionate producers like Matt Muller at Fassifern Valley Produce and the Conochie Family’s dairy farm.

The tour is a great way for visitors to get a hands-on appreciation of the work involved in getting food from farm to fork. Ray claims that fresh is best, so guests collect the beautiful fresh produce direct from the farms and then take it to the kitchen to cook.

The setting for The Scenic Kitchen couldn’t be more perfect. It’s situated at The Bunyip luxury resort, perched high on the hill at Boonah, overlooking the very farms the guests picked from moments earlier.

The cooking experience is set up for groups of 6 to 8. Guests are provided with a menu and expert guidance from Ray, but the idea is for the participants to be very hands-on.

Pick Cook Eat at The Scenic Kitchen will be launching on the 25th and 28th of June during Eat Local Week. From then they’ll be open for bookings every Wednesday.

There’s a bountiful program of events for Eat Local Week throughout the Scenic Rim Region and special produce dinners at some of Brisbane’s best restaurants. The website has a full list of events.

Contacts:

Eat Local Cookbook

available at Poppi’s Boonah and online

www.eatlocalweek.com.au

Pick Cook Eat at The Scenic Kitchen

The Bunyip, Boonah

launching June 25 & 28

bookings essential

thescenickitchen.com.au