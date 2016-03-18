Easter Holiday Fun for Kids

by Gracie Burns

Drag the kids away from technology and gorging on chocolate bunnies these holidays and take them out to some family friendly events around The Great South East.

Watch crazy street performances on the Gold Coast or search for a golden cheester egg at the Sunshine Coast Hinterland. Enter a decorative hat parade in a historic woolshed at Toowoomba or paint a masterpiece at the GOMA in Brisbane.



Kenilworth Cheese, Wine & Food Fest

The Kenilworth food festival isn’t just for those with mature palates for artisan cheese and wine, the festival is jam-packed with fun stuff for kids and adults alike.

The little ones are invited to bring along a decorated hat for the Easter Hat Parade following a Golden Cheester Egg Hunt for kids aged 4-7. They can have their face painted at one of the many stalls on offer at Kenilworth Park and see the animals at Old Macdonald’s Animal Farm.

There will be camel rides all day and don’t miss the Great Cheese Rolling Contest for all ages (for a $2 entry you can roll as many times as you like).

Indulge in the many local food stalls on offer like tasty tacos, fresh seafood, dumplings, local produce, wines and baked treats. There’s live music and tastings in the park all day and cooking demonstrations for the grown-ups from Chef Peter Wolfe of Cedar Creek Bushfood Farm and a Paleo Diet cooking demonstration with Aimee & Clint of Primal Influence.

When: Sat, 26th March

Where: Kenilworth Park and Cheese Factory, Mary Valley, Sunshine Coast Hinterland

Cost: Free entry, added $ activities

For more info visit http://www.kenilworthfoodfest.org.au/

APT8 for Kids at the GOMA

As part of ‘The 8th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art’, APT8 Kids features a number of interactive artworks, hands on and multimedia activities created for children by exhibiting artists. They can drive virtual cars over a digital canvas to create a picture, make and embellish their own Tahitian Tiputa bird and join in various drawing activities.

Offering an artistic experience curated to reflect key themes of the exhibition, APT8 Kids provides meaningful insights into contemporary art created across Australia, Asia and the Pacific. The kids’ projects are displayed in spaces across both the Queensland Art Gallery (QAG) and Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) buildings, including the Children’s Art Centre at GOMA.

When: finishes Sunday, 10 April

Where: GOMA and QAG Brisbane

Cost: Free

For more info visit https://www.qagoma.qld.gov.au/whats-on/kids/kids-apt

Ice Age Live

Take the kids on a mammoth adventure to see the hit family movie, Ice Age, performing live!

Ice skating, aerial arts, puppetry and film is used to tell a new story based on the popular animated film franchise. The international show features 40 performers from 21 countries, ranging from ice skaters to acrobats, aerial artists, dancers and actors. Co-directed by Guy Caron, the man behind Cirque du Soleil productions Ka and Dralion, with story, music and lyrics created by Cirque du Soleil veterans Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson. A truly comedic show for all ages.

When: Fri, 5 April

Where: The Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Cost: from $39 Tickets are available now at ticketek.com.au

Easter Family Weekend at the Jondaryn Woolshed

Take the family out to Toowoomba’s historic Jondaryn Woolshed for a weekend packed full of eggcellent activities.

The festivities kick off with a Good Friday dinner in the historic 150-year-old Woolshed with accommodation options including camping or rustic cabin stays available onsite.

If you’re staying overnight or arriving early for a day visit, treat the littlies (and yourselves) to a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning in the Woolshed (included in entry fee).

After breaky, the family will be in for a big day starting off with The Great Easter Egg Muster. Then kids can get crafty making Easter Bonnets and show off their masterpieces in the afternoon parade.

Travel back in time and take a horse and cart ride with the whole family for $10 and watch a sheep shearing demonstration from a local expert. The little ones can jump on the mini steam train or get cuddly with the baby lambs in the Animal Nursey. There are also stacks of Children’s games and billy cart races all weekend.

If you plan to stay around, end your memorable weekend with an Easter Sunday hot breakfast for an added cost (kids under 5 free).

When: Fri, 25- Mon, 28 March

Where: The Woolshed at Jondaryn, Toowoomba

Cost:

Adult $13.00

Concession $11.50

Child (5 -14yrs) $8.00

Family (2A + 2C) $38.00

For more info visit http://www.jondaryanwoolshed.com.au/

Loco-MOTION at The Workshops Rail Museum

Get the kids out and active with games, sports and races with Loco-MOTION at The Workshops Rail Museum, ideal for ages 3 – 10 with activities for under 3’s. The whole family can also join in to plenty of classic games, get crafty at Creation Station, discover the Museum’s hands-on exhibitions and let off some steam in the Nippers Railway.

Ever tired driving a train? Jump on the simulator or visit miniature parts of Queensland at the Model Railway and check out how rail impacted our state. There are guided tours of the active railway workshop and heritage locomotives and carriages to explore.

When: Sat, 26 March – sun, 10 April

Where: Queensland Rail Museum, Ipswich

Cost:

Adult $21.00

Concession $18.00

Child (age 3 to 15) $12

Child (under 3) Free

Family (2 adults up to 4 children) $63

For more info visit http://www.theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au/

Australian Ballet presents Storytime Ballet for kids: The sleeping Beauty

Don’t worry about littlies falling asleep during a ballet performance, the Australian Ballet is dancing and dazzling on stage for an hour-long interactive and narrated fairytale classic for children aged 3 and up.

A story of dreamy kingdoms full of magical fairies, a beautiful sleeping princess and a prince searching for his true love. Join Aurora and follow her Prince through the woods to meet their friends Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, the Big Bad Wolf, Puss in Boots and Bluebird.

Packed with sparkling tutus and enchanting Tchaikovsky music, this is the perfect first ballet experience for boys and girls. Don’t forget to dress up in your favourite ballet-inspired outfit!

When: Tues, 29 & Wed, 30 March

Where: The Gold Coast Arts Centre

Cost: From $29

For tickets and more information visit http://theartscentregc.com.au/?s=ballet&date=#!the-australian-ballet-presents-storytime-ballet-the-sleeping-beauty-2

Australian Street Entertainment Championships at Surfers Paradise

The streets of the Gold Coast’s iconic Surfers Paradise will transform into a carnival of quality showbiz for this year’s Australian Street Entertainment Championships.

Over the Easter weekend the kids can feast their bellies on chocolate eggs and their eyes on extraordinary acts like blindfolded unicyclers, fire twirling, sword swallowing and dangerous juggling. The beachside city suburb will come alive with hoola hooping, acrobatics, buskers and music, comedy acts and of course, astonishing magic shows.

There’ll also be the well-known back-flipping daredevils from Australia’s Got Talent, the Flair Riders, performing BMX stunt shows four-times daily on the Surfers Paradise foreshore.

The whole family can get involved and vote for their favourite performer in the People’s Choice Award!

When: Fri, 25 – Mon, 28 March

Cost: Free

For more info visit http://surfersparadise.com/whats-on/free-events/australian-street-entertainment-championships