Easter Camping

Murphy’s Creek Escape is a camp ground that’s got it all! There are plenty of adventure activities to keep the kids entertained and 50 acres of bushlands to help parents relax and wind-down. It’s located just an hour and a half from Brisbane in the beautiful Lockyer Valley.

The property is a natural playground with mountain bike tracks and swimming holes, then there’s the blend of school camp activities like flying foxes, archery, obstacle courses and fitness activities to keep the kids entertained (and off technology) for hours.

Come school holidays there’s a full program of special activities and events on offer.

As well as the activities, Murphy’s Creek Escape has every conceivable camping solution on offer, from unpowered sites to permanent van sites for those after a tree change. They also offer safari glamping tents for a little more luxury and guests can even bring pets to the off-leash dog areas.

Murphy’s Creek Escape

Thomas Road, Upper Lockyer

4630 5353

murphyscreekescape.com.au