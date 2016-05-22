Dining in Ipswich

Ipswich’s dining scene is expanding so quickly we couldn’t cover it all in just one story, so Alastair takes another look at some up-and-comers in Ipswich’s foodie precinct.

Top of the list is Pumpyard Bar & Brewery, where visionary Wade Curtis is adding a little creativity to his dinner and drinks menu. As well as your classic pub grub, visitors will find creative concoctions such as Wade’s “Frickles” (deep fried pickles), an off-the-menu mega burger (visitors in-the-know have to ask for it) and he also offers a range of interesting beers such as a carrot ale and a smore’s marshmallow brew.

If Pumpyard isn’t your cup of tea, perhaps Heisenberg Haus may be. Taking inspiration from popular TV show Breaking Bad, Andrew has brought a bit of German goodness to the streets of Ipswich. Aside from the classic schnitzels and pretzels, Alastair gives their giant Pork Knuckle a shot.

Finally, from German to Greek, Arcadia is dishing up a modern adaptation of some classic Mediterranean flavours.

Contacts:

Pumpyard Bar & Brewery

88 Limestone Street, Ipswich

3282 9076

www.4heartsbrewing.com

 

Heisenberg Haus

164 Brisbane Street, Ipswich

3143 2303

 

Arcadia

37 Warwick Road, Ipswich

3339 3118

