Dining in Ipswich

Ipswich’s dining scene is expanding so quickly we couldn’t cover it all in just one story, so Alastair takes another look at some up-and-comers in Ipswich’s foodie precinct.
Top of the list is Pumpyard Bar & Brewery, where visionary Wade Curtis is adding a little creativity to his dinner and drinks menu. As well as your classic pub grub, visitors will find creative concoctions such as Wade’s “Frickles” (deep fried pickles), an off-the-menu mega burger (visitors in-the-know have to ask for it) and he also offers a range of interesting beers such as a carrot ale and a smore’s marshmallow brew.
If Pumpyard isn’t your cup of tea, perhaps Heisenberg Haus may be. Taking inspiration from popular TV show Breaking Bad, Andrew has brought a bit of German goodness to the streets of Ipswich. Aside from the classic schnitzels and pretzels, Alastair gives their giant Pork Knuckle a shot.
Finally, from German to Greek, Arcadia is dishing up a modern adaptation of some classic Mediterranean flavours.
Contacts:
Pumpyard Bar & Brewery
88 Limestone Street, Ipswich
3282 9076
Heisenberg Haus
164 Brisbane Street, Ipswich
3143 2303
Arcadia
37 Warwick Road, Ipswich
3339 3118
