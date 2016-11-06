Creative Ipswich

Ipswich is a city bubbling with creativity. Goleby’s Basement at the Top of Town precinct is part of a re-purposed heritage building with art store above and performance space and artists’ studios below.
In Ipswich Mall, there’s a cluster of creative outlets – including Inspirations Ipswich Gallery and Art Collective. Artists gather together to create beautiful, original pieces for sale. Workshops are also run at the gallery.
Across the way, you’ll find s7udio – a photographic and art studio that offers photography workshops, art classes and exhibitions. Downstairs, you’ll discover Schudio Studio – a design studio and collective store owned and run by a pair of talented artists who create colourful textiles and artworks on site.
Inspirations Ipswich
www.inspirationipswich.com.au
Schudio
www.schudio.com.au
Studio 7
www.s7udio.com.au
Goleby’s Basement
www.golebysbasement.com.au
