Creative Ipswich

Home Creative Ipswich
Creative Ipswich

Ipswich is a city bubbling with creativity. Goleby’s Basement at the Top of Town precinct is part of a re-purposed heritage building with art store above and performance space and artists’ studios below.

In Ipswich Mall, there’s a cluster of creative outlets – including Inspirations Ipswich Gallery and Art Collective. Artists gather together to create beautiful, original pieces for sale. Workshops are also run at the gallery.

Across the way, you’ll find s7udio – a photographic and art studio that offers photography workshops, art classes and exhibitions. Downstairs, you’ll discover Schudio Studio – a design studio and collective store owned and run by a pair of talented artists who create colourful textiles and artworks on site.

Inspirations Ipswich
www.inspirationipswich.com.au

Schudio
www.schudio.com.au

Studio 7
www.s7udio.com.au

Goleby’s Basement
www.golebysbasement.com.au

Related Articles
10 Comments

Comments are closed.

  1. click here to hire an injury attorney 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/creative-ipswich/ […]

  2. foundation repair 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/creative-ipswich/ […]

  3. mold 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/creative-ipswich/ […]

  4. removals London to Ireland 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/creative-ipswich/ […]

  5. Art Galleries 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 10274 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/creative-ipswich/ […]

  6. download free 6 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/creative-ipswich/ […]

  7. android apps 5 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/creative-ipswich/ […]

  8. 100 layer acrylic 4 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 77928 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/creative-ipswich/ […]

  9. http://www.m88vnbet.com/ 4 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/creative-ipswich/ […]

  10. how to buy dnight magicbox 1 hour ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/creative-ipswich/ […]

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?