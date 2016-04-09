Crazy Food Concoctions in Brisbane

Home Crazy Food Concoctions in Brisbane

Crazy shakes, franken-doughnuts and insane ice cream sandwiches are all on the menu for Laurel as she goes around tasting some of Brisbane’s craziest concoctions.

Crazy Concoctions

First on the list is a Cherry Pie shake from Getta burger at West End (which had a whole piece of pie in a milkshake), following this comes a blue moon ice cream sandwich from Mister Fitz on Grey Street.

Crazy Concoctions

Finally The Doughnut Bar on Edward Street offers up some fantastic flavours to choose from.

 

Crazy Concoctions

Contact:

Getta Burger

Brereton Street, West End

3846 1118

www.gettaburger.com.au

 

Mr Fitz

Grey Street, South Bank

3251 6500

www.misterfitz.com.au

 

The Doughnut Bar

Edward St, Brisbane

and

Eat Street Markets

www.thedoughnutbar.com.au

 

Watch the story:

Related Articles
12 Comments
  1. click here to hire a lawyer 1 month ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]

  2. Nonis café, nonis café,Places to eat in Birmingham al, nonis cafe birmingham al, nonis cafe menu,Best restaurants in Birmingham al,places to eat in 5 points south birmingham al,five points birmingham restaurants,restaurants in five points south birmingh 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]

  3. Denver Uber Driver 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]

  4. http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 7769 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]

  5. Airlines 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]

  6. download free 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 15738 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]

  7. android games 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]

  8. 100 layers of glue 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 7476 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]

  9. Skrota bilen 4 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 35210 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]

  10. margaret cunniffe 3 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 26476 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]

  11. Your Marketplace for Bitcoin shopping 2 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]

  12. butter margarine 1 hour ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]

Leave a reply

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?