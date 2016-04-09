Crazy shakes, franken-doughnuts and insane ice cream sandwiches are all on the menu for Laurel as she goes around tasting some of Brisbane’s craziest concoctions.
First on the list is a Cherry Pie shake from Getta burger at West End (which had a whole piece of pie in a milkshake), following this comes a blue moon ice cream sandwich from Mister Fitz on Grey Street.
Finally The Doughnut Bar on Edward Street offers up some fantastic flavours to choose from.
Contact:
Getta Burger
Brereton Street, West End
3846 1118
Mr Fitz
Grey Street, South Bank
3251 6500
The Doughnut Bar
Edward St, Brisbane
and
Eat Street Markets
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 7769 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 15738 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 7476 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 35210 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 26476 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/crazy-food-concoctions-in-brisbane/ […]