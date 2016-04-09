Crazy Food Concoctions in Brisbane

Crazy shakes, franken-doughnuts and insane ice cream sandwiches are all on the menu for Laurel as she goes around tasting some of Brisbane’s craziest concoctions.

First on the list is a Cherry Pie shake from Getta burger at West End (which had a whole piece of pie in a milkshake), following this comes a blue moon ice cream sandwich from Mister Fitz on Grey Street.

Finally The Doughnut Bar on Edward Street offers up some fantastic flavours to choose from.

Contact:

Getta Burger

Brereton Street, West End

3846 1118

www.gettaburger.com.au

Mr Fitz

Grey Street, South Bank

3251 6500

www.misterfitz.com.au

The Doughnut Bar

Edward St, Brisbane

and

Eat Street Markets

www.thedoughnutbar.com.au

