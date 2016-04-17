Corbett and Claude Dining Experience

Home Corbett and Claude Dining Experience

Corbett & Claude is one of those places that’s tucked away but once you’ve found it, you’ll make a point of going back.

Corbett and Claude

Regular visitors to this CBD dining option come back because of the relaxed environment that has revitalised the historic Corbett Chambers building on Elizabeth Street.

Corbett and Claude

What was once the home of the Commercial Travellers Association, the building is bringing people together once again over good food and drinks in its modern dining offering.

Corbett and Claude

Not only craft beers can be found on tap here; wine on tap is just one of the unique offerings that guests can mix with a menu of share plates, pizzas, and charcuterie boards. And the cashless payment system makes splitting the bill easy!

Corbett and Claude

Just next door to Corbett & Claude is Mr Claude’s – a coffee stop serving up take away options for breakfast and lunch.

For More Information Contact;

Corbett & Claude

3221 1166

Elizabeth Street, Brisbane

www.corbettandclaude.com.au

 

Watch The Story

Related Articles
11 Comments
  1. cheap clenbuterol 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/corbett-and-claude-dining-experience/ […]

  2. http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/ 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/corbett-and-claude-dining-experience/ […]

  3. lawyers 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 6957 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/corbett-and-claude-dining-experience/ […]

  4. click here to hire an attorney 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 44097 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/corbett-and-claude-dining-experience/ […]

  5. Drive with Uber 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 8680 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/corbett-and-claude-dining-experience/ […]

  6. aburaihan pharm 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/corbett-and-claude-dining-experience/ […]

  7. removals dublin to UK 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/corbett-and-claude-dining-experience/ […]

  8. basement waterproofing 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/corbett-and-claude-dining-experience/ […]

  9. android games 6 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/corbett-and-claude-dining-experience/ […]

  10. download free 5 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 9689 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/corbett-and-claude-dining-experience/ […]

  11. visit this site right here 2 hours ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 85073 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/corbett-and-claude-dining-experience/ […]

Leave a reply

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?