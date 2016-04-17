Corbett and Claude Dining Experience

Corbett & Claude is one of those places that’s tucked away but once you’ve found it, you’ll make a point of going back.

Regular visitors to this CBD dining option come back because of the relaxed environment that has revitalised the historic Corbett Chambers building on Elizabeth Street.

What was once the home of the Commercial Travellers Association, the building is bringing people together once again over good food and drinks in its modern dining offering.

Not only craft beers can be found on tap here; wine on tap is just one of the unique offerings that guests can mix with a menu of share plates, pizzas, and charcuterie boards. And the cashless payment system makes splitting the bill easy!

Just next door to Corbett & Claude is Mr Claude’s – a coffee stop serving up take away options for breakfast and lunch.

For More Information Contact;

Corbett & Claude

3221 1166

Elizabeth Street, Brisbane

www.corbettandclaude.com.au

