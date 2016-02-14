Concerts at Sandstone Point

Brisbane’s live music scene has been abuzz with a new venue that’s making waves just off Bribie Island.

Sandstone Point Hotel is an incredible outdoor live music venue, situated on the water’s edge. They have a full line-up of concerts and special events throughout the year. Jillian experienced the buzz at the recent Beach Boys concert, which featured local Queensland band Busby Marou as the support act.

The Hotel’s upcoming Red Hot Summer Tour in March features Jimmy Barnes, Noiseworks, The Angels, Mark Seymour and more. Tickets are available online.

Despite only opening late last year, Sandstone Point Hotel is already wining hearts and a swag of awards, including being crowned Queensland’s best overall Hotel.

The venue also offers a fabulous restaurant serving up lunch and dinner 7 days a week, as well as breakfast on Sunday’s, along with the Oyster Shed Fish and Chippery.

There’s also a free petting-zoo for the kids, so it’s definitely worth a visit.

Contact:

Sandstone Point Hotel

Bribie Island Road, Sandstone Point

3475 3001

www.sandstonepointhotel.com.au

 

