Cleveland Day Trip

Breezy bayside scenery and an abundance of colonial history make Cleveland Point a popular place for a weekend (or week-day) adventure.

When Brisbane was a young colony, plans were floated to reposition the main seaport to Cleveland. The story goes that Governor Sir George Gipps was all for the idea until he visited Cleveland – stepping from his boat to sink waist-deep in mud. The settlement went on to become a thriving township rather than major port and remnants of its colonial past are scattered, like shells, right along Shore Street North, which stretches out to Cleveland Point.

The Old Cleveland Lighthouse is a prominent landmark on the point and lends its name to the popular Lighthouse Café & Restaurant, overlooking the water.

Down the road, you’ll find the Old Schoolhouse Gallery – home to the region’s artistic community. It’s open on Friday and across the weekend with an ever-changing exhibition of regional art – as well as a calendar of creative workshops.

The Grand View Hotel also champions the artistic spirit and from June 17th will host the “Bald Archy” Exhibition for the first time in Queensland. A parody of the famous “Archibald Prize” for portraiture, “Bald Archy” entrants lampoon famous Aussies with cheeky caricatures. The exhibition is on show at the pub until July 17th.

The Courthouse Restaurant was built in 1853 and served as Cleveland’s original lock-up and place of worship. These days, it’s a character-filled restaurant with delightful bay views. The Courthouse is open Tuesday to Sunday for dinner and lunch, including a great two-course lunch deal for $35 per person.

