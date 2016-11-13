CityCycle Greets are a new way to experience Brisbane. They’re free guided cycling tours of the River City. The CityCycle greets can accommodate up to six riders and they take about four hours to complete. There are two routes, upstream and downstream.

Stops include the Botanic Gardens, South Bank and The Powerhouse Museum. Riders have to be 17 or over and tours run seven days a week and leave from King George Square at 10am. Two days advance booking is needed. Keen riders can book online.

CityCycle Greets

FREE

bookings essential

www.brisbanegreeters.com.au