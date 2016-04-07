If you haven’t quite come down from the chocolate buzz of Easter – this could be the perfect calorie neutral activity; a chocolate walking tour of Brisbane.
The three hour tour sets off every Saturday from the Brisbane Visitors Information Centre in the Queen Street Mall and introduces you to some of Brisbane’s best chocolatiers.
You’ll learn about how chocolate is produced, see different production techniques and most importantly, taste test the products.
The walking-tour visits four venues around Brisbane and can be booked privately for groups of more than eight people.
Here’s a story from the Great South East archives for you to enjoy. For bookings and up to date information, visit the Foodi website.
