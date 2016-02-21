Check out the ‘new’ Nundah

Fitz and Potts is a funky addition to Nundah’s emerging bar scene. Think of it as Sandgate Road’s answer to the Valley’s Alfred and Constance. It offers a groovy setting as well as boutique craft beers, local wines and bar snacks made with local produce.
The Village Social is a newly opened bar that is a popular hangout for meeting up with friends after work and on the weekend. It offers boutique beers and wines, cocktails and has live music most nights.
Contact:
Fitz & Potts
1180 Sandgate Road, Nundah
Open Wednesday to Sunday
The Village Social
11880 Sandgate Road, Nundah
Open 7 days
