Many Queenslanders are RACQ members, meaning you are a member of Queensland’s largest club. As a result, you can access the many benefits of membership – whether that be discounted movie tickets, restaurant deals, or as Laurel discovered a great range of activities around Brisbane.

Some of the ‘Cheap Thrills’ on offer include great discounts off the range of activities at Riverlife Brisbane, and also the Wheel of Brisbane, Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, Story Bridge Climb, and hot air ballooning.

If you aren’t a member of RACQ, you can now purchase a Lifestyle Membership, for just $26 a year. You can take advantage of literally thousands of discounts on attractions, events and restaurants all over the state. And you can use the discounts as many times as you like throughout the year.

RACQ Lifestyle
$26 per year
1000’s of discounts on entertainment, retail and dining
www.racq.com/GreatSouthEast

