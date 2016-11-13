There are plenty of drinking and dining deals around Brisbane if you’re willing to look.
Every day between 2-3pm a handful of Merlo stores run a competition for a free coffee. The ‘Flip for Free’ game is run at the George Street, Queen Street, Southbank and QUT Merlo stores. If you win in a game of heads and tails and you can enjoy your caffeine hit on the house.
You don’t have to compromise on quality to enjoy cheap food. Bird’s Nest Yakitori is the 2016 Good Food Guide’s winner in the Cheap Eats category. The lunch specials are the best buy, with a variety to Donburi specials at $12, all include endless rice and miso soup.
At nearby Southbank TAFE the First Course Restaurant also offers a great deal for diners. It’s open for lunch during school semester and all meals are priced under $10. The restaurant is fully staffed by students of the TAFE hospitality program.
Flip for Free at Merlo Coffee
George St, Queen St, Southbank & QUT stores
2-3pm daily
1800 637 567
www.merlo.com.au
Birds Nest Restaurant
220 Melbourne Street, West End
Dinner, 7 days
Lunch, Wednesday-Sunday
3844 4306
www.birdsnestrestaurant.com.au
Birds Nest Restaurant
702 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley
Dinner, 7 days
3257 2305
www.birdsnestrestaurant.com.au
The First Course
Southbank TAFE
66 Ernest Street, South Brisbane
open 11.30am-1.30pm during semester
www.tafebrisbane.edu.au
