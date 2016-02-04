Cheap and Cheerful – Brisbane on a budget

When it comes to enjoying this beautiful pocket of Queensland there’s no reason it has to take a toll on hip pockets. There are plenty of ways to get out and about that cost next to nothing.

South Bank is arguably one of the most beautiful parts of the city, yet it can also be the cheapest! It’s is full of freebies for the whole family – with waterparks and pools, brand new playgrounds, gorgeous green spaces, free fitness classes and visitors can even pick up free herbs form the Epicurious gardens.

Travel blogger Hannah Statham gave Sofie a few insider tips on how to enjoy Brisbane on a Budget. Hannah’s top tips are to bring a picnic to one of the licensed parks or enjoy the free BBQ’s at Streets Beach (the World’s only City Beach). One of the licensed areas is the River Quay Green near Stokehouse and on a Sunday arvo they have free live music Sunday Sessions. Visitors can also enjoy live music at the free Green Jam Sessions at QPAC on a Friday night, or bring their own lunch to the free Lunctime Live concerts at QPAC every Friday – with acts and musical genres rotating weekly.

South Bank’s Cultural Precinct includes QPAC, GOMA, the QLD Art Gallery, the State Library and the QLD Museum – all of which offer free exhibitions throughout the year.

Another tip for enjoying Brisbane on a budget is to spend a day on the City Cat. A ticket will cost loose change and on weekends visitors can ride all day for an off-peak fare. Log on to www.citycattour.com for a free guided tour of the river. But the best tip is to look out for the red City Hopper Ferry – it stops at certain points along the river and it’s absolutely Free!

City Council’s City Cycles are also great for commuters on a budget. A subscription can work out at just 17cents a day. Customers can pick up a bike from any of the 150 stations around the city and if the journey’s under half-an-hour there’s no hire charge, so they can ride all day for free.

The Brisbane Powerhouse at New Farm Park has free Live Music on Sunday afternoons and throughout the year there’s a range of exhibitions and shows that won’t cost a cent. Visitors can enjoy free stand-up comedy every Friday from 6pm with “Knock off Fridays”.

Hannah’s written an article on “20 (almost) free things it do in Brisbane” on the Hello Sunshine Blog. Sign up to their free weekly newsletter for a heap of holiday inspiration.

Contacts:

Hello Sunshine Blog

www.blog.queensland.com

South Bank Parklands & Events

www.visitsouthbank.com.au

QPAC

cultural precinct, South Bank

Lunchtime Live concerts every Friday 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Green Jam Sessions every Friday 5pm – 8pm

www.qpac.com.au

City Cat Tour

www.citycattour.com

Brisbane Powerhouse

Lamington Street, New Farm

www.brisbanepowerhouse.org