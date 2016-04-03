A wise man once said that “This world is but a canvas to our imagination”…But some creative people took that saying literally!

Brisbane has gone through a renaissance in recent years, with laneways, streets and once abandoned precincts bursting with life and colour.

The recent Brisbane Street Art Festival that brought 29 new artworks to the city, so now anyone can follow the trail to discover this street art wonderland.

Like a phoenix that’s risen from the ashes, the Old Skate Arena at Red Hill is one of the buildings that’s been given a new lease on life.

There are also plenty of gems hidden around Fortitude Valley.

Kerbside is a funky bar on Constance Street in the Valley and once a month they host a Street Art Battle called Scribble Slam, where anyone can turn up and watch some of Brisbane’s best talent battle it out on the walls.

Moody murals and colourful creations are popping up in laneways and inside restaurants, bars and cafes all over the city. But if you really want to immerse yourself in Brisbane’s street art culture, then why not stay in the thick of it. Tryp Hotel is just next door to Kerbside and it’s the city’s only Street Art Hotel!

The location was an underground street art site, so Tryp decided to preserve the origjanl art and commission Brisbane’s top Street Artists to create new works on every level.

The artwork has made its way into hallways, in bedrooms, on balconies, the bathroom sink and event inside the lifts.

Tryp is also home to the super popular Chur Burger where works of art are found on the walls and on the menu. The artists have also made their way to the Hotel’s rooftop bar Up on Constance.

A stay at TRYP in Fortitude Valley starts at $169 per night and after a day exploring they’ll treat you to unlimited in-room movies if you mention The Great South East when you book.

To discover Brisbane’s Street Art sites jump on the festival website. You can also catch all the action at Toowoomba’s First Coast Street Art Festival from the 20th May.

Contacts:

Tryp Hotel

Constance Street, Fortitude Valley

3319 7888

trypbrisbane.com

Brisbane Street Art Festival

bsafest.com.au

Scribble Slam

Kerbside Bar, Fortitude Valley

once a month street art battle

scribbleslam.com

First Coat Street Art Festival

Toowoomba

May 20 – 29

firstcoat.com.au