Brisbane on a Budget

What if we told you that you could enjoy a glamourous day out, buy yourself a designer outfit, enjoy a one hour massage and see a live music gig all for under 50 bucks?! Believe it or not, it can be done!

It might be surprising that one of Brisbane’s most opulent bars is also a great spot to bag a bargain. Every two months Fortitude Valley’s glamourous Cloudland transforms into an Aladdin’s cave of designer treasures. The Boudoir Bazaar Fashion Market sells pre-loved, vintage and brand-new designer labels, handbags, shoes and accessories at discounted prices.

COST: Entry $2. Designer dress (RRP$150) $15.

While the market is perfect for savvy shoppers, it’s also a chance for those with a wardrobe full of unworn clothes to make a little extra spending money by having a stall.

From retail therapy to massage therapy, a pamper needn’t cost a pretty penny. Just around the corner in upmarket Newstead, you can indulge in what could be Brisbane’s most affordable massage.

Q Academy is a hidden little gem that offers discounted Swedish massage, remedial massage and a range of different trigger point treatments. The student clinics are an opportunity for the training therapists to apply their skills whilst you get to enjoy an hour of bliss for just $30.

COST: 1 hour massage $30.

From relaxing treatments to relaxing tunes, the Triffid in Newstead offers free music from 2pm every Sunday in the beer garden. Enjoy the ‘Stripped Back Sunday’ sessions with varying music genres each week. They also offer free music and nibbles on Friday from 5-8pm as well as free acoustic sessions on Wednesday.

COST: FREE

TOTAL DAY OUT: $47

While in the area, why not enjoy a free day out in New Farm. While it’s one of the most expensive suburbs in Brisbane, it’s also maintained its affordability. It’s free to take a stroll along the river and it’s free to pack a picnic and enjoy one of the regular free pop up events in New Farm Park.

You can also waltz on into The Brisbane Powerhouse on any given day and find a free show, event or exhibition. The exhibitions rotate throughout the year and you’ll regularly find them in the foyer area.

If you’re after a great night out, time your visit on a Friday, when you can catch free live comedy on the centre stage.

From Friday to Sunday until the 4th of December you can enjoy tasty bites at the paper plate supper club food truck events.

You’ll also find affordable goodies and fresh produce at The Jan Powers Farmers markets here every Saturday.

The Boudoir Bazaar Fashion Market

Cloudland, 641 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley

Every 2 months

www.boudoirbazaarfashion.com

Q Academy

20 Chester Street, Newstead

Student clinics from Tuesday to Saturday

1300 204 080

www.qacademy.com.au

The Triffid

7-9 Stratton Street, Newstead

3171 3001

www.thetriffid.com.au

Brisbane Powerhouse

119 Lamington Street, New Farm

3358 8600

www.brisbanepowerhouse.org