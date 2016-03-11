From the heart-beat throb of the bass to the oh-so-cool wail of brass, Brisbane Jazz Club at Kangaroo Point has been serving up the best jazz and blues for more than 40 years.

The club is housed in what used to be a riverside boat-shed. Back in the 1920’s, when jazz was born, the building was used by the Brisbane Ladies Rowing Club.

In 1972, it officially became the city’s home to the sassy music style loved around the world – with performances ranging from traditional Dixieland jazz to the more avant-garde.

Live jazz happens from Thursday to Sunday night – with a menu of delicious meals created by the clever chefs from Story Bridge Hotel.

Contact:

Brisbane Jazz Club

Annie Street, Kangaroo Point

Thursday to Saturday 6.30pm-11pm

Sunday 5.30pm-10pm

3391 2006

www.brisbanejazzclub.com.au