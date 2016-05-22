Brisbane Events Happening in June

The month of June not only signals the start of winter but kicks off an exciting month of creativity at QPAC.
For the little kids, there’s the Out of the Box Festival which is on from the 21st to the 28th June. ‘Out of the Box’ is the only arts festival in Australia dedicated to kids 8 and under. The program is packed with 18 workshops and of loads of free activities that include exhibitions, films and much more.
The Queensland Ballet has also created a ballet production of “Little Red Riding Hood’ just for kids. It’s a great way to introduce the little ones to ballet and the theatre.
Queensland Ballet is also gearing up for the opening of ‘Simply Gershwin’. It’ll feature Gershwin’s popular tunes, ballet, tap dancing, ballroom dancing and fifty musicians on stage. It’s sure to be a big hit.
On June 13th Pop Crooner Patrizio Buanne will be returning to Brisbane to woo QPAC audiences with his velvet baritone voice. He’ll be singing all the classic 50s and 60s Italian hits.
Contacts:
QPAC
Cultural Precinct, South Bank
136 246
