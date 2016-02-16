Brisbane City Clocks

Brisbane is a city that’s always been ahead of its time – and that includes telling the time.

Look around the CBD and you’ll spot a number of historic landmarks that, over the past 150 years, have helped citizens mark the relentless march of minutes and hours.

The Tower Mill on Wickham Terrace is not only the city’s oldest building, it’s Brisbane’s first public time-piece. Originally built to grind flour, the mill later became a signal station – with a flagpole and semaphore banners to signal ships in Moreton Bay. A large copper ‘time ball’ was also added to the top.

From 1861, the ball dropped daily – precisely at 1pm – so residents of the fledgling colony could set their own clocks and fob watches. The practice went on for 70 years until 1930, and some say it’s where we get the phrase “to be on the ball”. If you missed seeing the ball drop, a simultaneous ‘boom’ from a cannon could be heard.

Brisbane’s first proper public clock was installed at the Queen Street GPO in 1872. At the time, it was a marvel of the modern age – only the second public clock to be installed anywhere in Australia and the first to be illuminated by gaslight.

More innovation came with what is perhaps the city’s best known and best loved clock.

City Hall and its 91 metre high clock tower opened in 1930 – the tallest structure ever built in Brisbane, housing the most modern public clock in the country. Today, skyscrapers tower over it but City Hall remains home to Australia’s highest and biggest analogue clock. The classic tower timepiece has 4 by 5 metre wide faces and 3 metre long minute hands. And it’s controlled by a single wall-mounted grandfather clock.

In this digital age, is Brisbane still a step ahead? You bet. Across from City Hall, the blazing 10 metre tall digits on top of Suncorp Plaza keep time 118 metres above the skyline, making it the highest and biggest digital clock in Australia.

You can learn so much about Brisbane’s past – and see its wonderful historic landmarks – on a tour with Brisbane Greeters. See www.brisbanegreeters.com.au for options.