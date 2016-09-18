Brisbane By Night

Brisbane By Night

Enjoying Brisbane by night is getting easier as the days and evenings become milder. Join a Sunday “Session” on board Brisbane Star Cruises’ historical vessel – and make the most of the balmy weather with a complimentary welcome drink and two hour cruise of the Brisbane River.

A very different type of “cruising” is on offer from Kangaroo Segway Tours. Choose from a 2 hour 15 minute sightseeing night tour (day tours are also offered) or a 45 minute joyride – among many tour options available.

Top off the evening with a spin on the Wheel of Brisbane to enjoy the lights of Brisbane’s CBD. RACQ Members get a great deal on ticket prices at the Wheel of Brisbane when they book on-line.

Brisbane Star Cruises

Sunday “Sessions”

Departs Southbank Parklands 3pm – 5pm

$35 per person, includes welcome drink

3399 1599

brisbanestarcruises.com.au

 

Kangaroo Segway Tours

2hour 15 minute Night Tour

$99 per person

45 minute Joy Ride

$49 per person

0414 350 503

kangaroosegwaytours.com

