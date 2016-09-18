Enjoying Brisbane by night is getting easier as the days and evenings become milder. Join a Sunday “Session” on board Brisbane Star Cruises’ historical vessel – and make the most of the balmy weather with a complimentary welcome drink and two hour cruise of the Brisbane River.
A very different type of “cruising” is on offer from Kangaroo Segway Tours. Choose from a 2 hour 15 minute sightseeing night tour (day tours are also offered) or a 45 minute joyride – among many tour options available.
Top off the evening with a spin on the Wheel of Brisbane to enjoy the lights of Brisbane’s CBD. RACQ Members get a great deal on ticket prices at the Wheel of Brisbane when they book on-line.
Brisbane Star Cruises
Sunday “Sessions”
Departs Southbank Parklands 3pm – 5pm
$35 per person, includes welcome drink
3399 1599
Kangaroo Segway Tours
2hour 15 minute Night Tour
$99 per person
45 minute Joy Ride
$49 per person
0414 350 503
Comments are closed.
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/brisbane-by-night/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/brisbane-by-night/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/brisbane-by-night/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/brisbane-by-night/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 11658 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/brisbane-by-night/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/brisbane-by-night/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/brisbane-by-night/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/brisbane-by-night/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/brisbane-by-night/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/brisbane-by-night/ […]