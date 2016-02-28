The Brisbane Astronomical Society welcomes anyone to join their club.

Each month they set up their telescopes the summit lookout at Mount Coot-tha where visitors can take a look through the scope to all sorts of cosmic activity.

The next monthly Mount Coot-tha Star gazing night is on March 12, but the club also hosts other events around the South East – check their Facebook page for details.

Contact:

Brisbane Astronomical Society

bas.asn.au