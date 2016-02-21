Writer and member of Brisbane’s Art Deco & Modernism Society, Kim Wilson won a Brisbane City Council grant to create a book celebrating the city’s Art Deco treasures, past and present.

Brisbane Art Deco: Stories of Our Built Heritage is a beautiful coffee-table book featuring images of buildings, landmarks and structures that echo the stylish, geometric glamour of the 1930’s and 1940’s.

Landmarks like McWhirters in Fortitude Valley; the Rothbury Hotel (formerly Shell House) in the CBD; and Archerfield Aerodrome Administration Building are among 35 catalogued in the book, along with stories of their past and present use.

Contacts:

Brisbane Art Deco

www.brisbaneartdeco.com.au

www.brisbanegreeters.com.au