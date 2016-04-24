Bremer River Cruise

Brisbane Cruises is a family-owned company taking guests on a variety of different day trips through the Brisbane River and out across Moreton Bay.

Bremer River Cruise

The Lady Brisbane takes tours up the Brisbane River towards Ipswich and the Bremer River Junction with Captain Jim Kelly. Along the way guests are given a running commentary and insight into the history, sights and stories of the Brisbane River.

Bremer River Cruise

The tour takes approximately 6 hours and includes morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea. Bookings are required. It’s a great day trip idea for anyone wanting to learn more about Brisbane from a different vantage point.

Bremer River Cruise

 

Contacts:

Bremer River Day Cruise

July 5

September 29

 

Adults $59

Children $30 Children

Includes morning/afternoon tea & BBQ lunch

 

3630 2666

www.brisbanecruises.com.au

 

Watch The Story

 

