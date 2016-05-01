‘Breathe Breaks’ – A place to relax this Autumn

Autumn is nature’s way of slowing things down, in readiness for winter hibernation.  Taking a leaf out of her book, Southern Queensland Country has come up with 15 unique “Autumn Breathe Breaks” across the region – and the Granite Belt is no exception.

Escape to the country and enjoy good old-fashioned country hospitality at Diamondvale Bed & Breakfast: Stanthorpe’s original bed & breakfast.

Head to Ballandean Estate and enjoy a gourmet picnic among the vines – with a hamper filled with delights from the estate’s Barrelroom and Larder Restaurant.

Or take your four-legged family member for a country stay at Alure luxury accommodation near Stanthorpe, as part of their “Breathe Bark” package.

Check the Southern Queensland Country website for all the details of the “Breathe Breaks” on offer.

www.southernqueenslandcountry.com.au/breathe

 

